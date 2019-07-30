LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Senator Mitch McConnell is firing back at MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough repeatedly called the Senate Majority Leader “Moscow Mitch” after he blocked legislation on election security, saying he’s turned a blind eye to Russian meddling.

The hashtag "Moscow Mitch" went viral over the weekend.

“So, let me make this crystal clear for the hyperventilating hacks who haven’t actually followed this issue – every single member of the Senate agrees that Russian meddling was real and is real,” he stated from the Senate floor. “Claims to the contrary – claims that anybody here denies what Russia did on President watch are just lies.”

McConnell compared the attacks to “modern-day McCarthyism”, saying they’re dividing Americans against ourselves.

He continued to defend his decision to block the legislation, saying he stopped Democrats from passing a bill by unanimous consent meaning there could be no objections.