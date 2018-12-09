LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Senator and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is referencing hurricanes to describe the challenging midterm elections Senate Republicans are facing.

“We know the wind's going to be in our face. We don't know if it's going to be category 3, 4, or 5. And the reason I say that is you can't repeal history and almost every election two years into any new administration, the party of the presidency loses its seats. They don't always lose the body, but almost always loses seats.”

McConnell named 9 states, including Indiana, where Senate races are dead even.

Right now, Republicans have a slim 51 to 49 majority in the Senate.

He says he hopes they’ll be able to hold on to that majority.

