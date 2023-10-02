'That's not a Republican plan': McConnell distances GOP from proposed Medicare, Social Security cuts

Senator Mitch McConnell said Senator Rick Scott's reelection campaign may take a hit because of the proposal.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday, Senator Mitch McConnell responded to President Joe Biden's claim about Republicans wanting to "sunset" Medicare and Social Security.

In an interview with Terry Meiners on 840 WHAS, McConnell attempted to separate the GOP from a proposed plan that would put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years.

"Well, unfortunately, that was the Scott plan. That's not a Republican plan," he said.

McConnell also pointed out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made some comments that both programs are not to be touched.

He also noted he has said the same thing.

Because of this, McConnell said he has concerns that Senator Rick Scott's re-election campaign will take a hit.

"I mean, it's just a bad idea. I think it will be a challenge for him to deal with this in his own reelection in Florida State, with more elderly people than any other state in America," he said.

This stems from the debate over raising the debt limit.

Democrats accused Republicans of holding the economy hostage as they negotiate.

Meanwhile, Republicans said they want to raise the debt limit but also address the nation's longer-term fiscal challenges.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.