The morning after the announcement of the death of John McCain, newspapers from across the country are sharing their front-page tributes to the Arizona senator.
News outlets have been sharing McCain stories since the news broke Saturday that the senior Arizona senator had died after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for 13 months, And as coverage continues into Sunday, print publications continue to tell his story.
From the New York Times to the Arizona Republic, the newspapers posted their front page layouts on Twitter before editions hit newsstands.
Here’s a rundown of some of the prominent publications.
The New York Times
The Arizona Republic
The Washington Post
New York Post
Arizona Daily Star
