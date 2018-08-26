The morning after the announcement of the death of John McCain, newspapers from across the country are sharing their front-page tributes to the Arizona senator.

News outlets have been sharing McCain stories since the news broke Saturday that the senior Arizona senator had died after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for 13 months, And as coverage continues into Sunday, print publications continue to tell his story.

From the New York Times to the Arizona Republic, the newspapers posted their front page layouts on Twitter before editions hit newsstands.

Here’s a rundown of some of the prominent publications.

the front page of sunday's @nytimes following the death of sen. john mccain. pic.twitter.com/rcFzpZW5o4 — Josh Crutchmer (@jcrutchmer) August 26, 2018

So much great journalism to meet this enormous task. The photo we chose is important for several reasons. It’s the last portrait photo John McCain took on his last visit to @azcentral. Only days before he had learned of his diagnosis, glioblastoma. He didn’t bend to that fate. pic.twitter.com/yP8aTCbFUU — Greg Burton (@gburton) August 26, 2018

Today's cover: Senator John McCain dies at 81 https://t.co/VEYJWQ0a0p pic.twitter.com/2cJrAQgitP — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2018

Front page of this morning's Arizona Daily Star pic.twitter.com/uibN4R7Va8 — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) August 26, 2018

