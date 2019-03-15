LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the tax increases that were approved by the Metro Council budget committee on March 14 will still bring budget cuts.

The committee voted 7-4 to approve a tax ordinance that would allow an increase from 5% to 9% July 2019 and eventually to 10% by 2021.

Fischer said the cuts that you can still expect are less police officers on the streets, closing two fire stations, removing an ambulance from the EMS fleet on the roads, closing a library and closing public pools.

“Anyone expecting Frankfort to help us solve this problem…we have to assume this is a challenge we have to meet on our own,” Fischer said.

Kentucky’s pension crisis is the reason my Louisville is making changes to tax rate. The increase on home, life, and marine insurance taxes were proposed to bridge the city’s $65 million budget gap.

On March 21 the full Metro Council will vote on the tax increase.