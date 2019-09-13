LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend will make a campaign stop in Louisville September 17.

The grassroots event will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. at Play Louisville. Buttigieg's campaign website shows all $25 tickets are sold out, while higher priced tickets are still available.

The event comes less than a month after both President Donald Trump and fellow Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders visited Louisville.

Trump spoke at the AMVETS convention and headlined a fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin's campaign, while Sanders called for Mitch McConnell to bring legislation to the floor at his rally just days later.

All tickets can be purchased on Buttigieg's campaign website.

