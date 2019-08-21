LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Mayor Greg Fischer spoke with CNN about guns reform Wednesday echoing a message he's been saying since the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

In a tweet, Fischer states "common-sense gun safety reform is needed now."

He's urging lawmakers in Washington to act immediately.

