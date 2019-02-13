LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – As Louisville is facing shocking budget cuts due to the pension problem the state of Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer announced his plan to increase the city’s tax rates.

Tax rates will be increased on home, life, marine and miscellaneous insurance--like malpractice, title insurance and umbrella coverage--from their current five percent to 12.5 percent in FY20 and FY21, 13.5 percent in FY22 and 15 percent in FY23.

RELATED: Report: Pensions fuel Kentucky's $54 billion debt

This plan would increase the average family’s premium tax by about $12-$13 a month, or 40 cents per day.

RELATED: Committee formed to tackle Kentucky's pension problems

Earlier in February WHAS11 reported more than 400 jobs, including Louisville police and fire, were at risk due to an expected $65 million budget gap over the next four years. Other resources that would be impacted included the Shot Spotter program, two libraries, four pools, four golf courses and four community centers.

RELATED: Mayor Greg Fischer on potential budget cuts for Louisville

“It’s important to keep in mind that this pension situation is not something that Metro Council or I created,” Fischer said. “I appreciate the state’s attempts now to position our pension systems to be structurally sound. But those discussions and actions fall short of addressing the revenue needs of local governments. And Frankfort has refused to allow us the tools and flexibility we need to deal with the obligations they’re imposing.”

For this proposal to be effective for FY20, the Council must approve the change and the city must file its intent to raise the tax by March 22.

Click here to see more of the Mayor's proposal.