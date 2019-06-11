LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With 100% of precincts in Kentucky reporting Andy Beshear as the winner of the Kentucky governor race with a lead of 5,333 votes, Matt Bevin's campaign has officially requested a recanvass.

Bevin campaign official released statement on election results states:

“The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election. With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted.”

The bitter rivals gave competing speeches election night in which Beshear claimed victory while Bevin refused to concede.

RELATED: Andy Beshear declares victory, Matt Bevin refuses to concede in Kentucky governor's race

Bevin called it a "close, close race" and said he wasn't conceding "by any stretch."

According to Bevin and his campaign, the election was too close to call and had multiple reports of voting irregularities.

Bevin had been struggling to overcome a series of self-inflicted wounds, highlighted by a running feud with teachers who opposed his efforts to revamp the state's woefully underfunded public pension systems, prior to election night.

Beshear/Coleman campaign manager Eric Hyers released a statement regarding Bevin's recanvass request:

“Last night, the people of Kentucky elected Andy Beshear as their next governor. Today, Governor-Elect Beshear is already working on his transition so that he can best serve the people of Kentucky on day one. We hope that Matt Bevin honors the results of the recanvass, which will show he received fewer votes than Andy Beshear. As has been reported, a ‘recanvassing has never changed the result of a Kentucky election.’”

MORE ELECTION RESULTS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.