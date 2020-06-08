Kentucky governor extends mask mandate 30 more days to combat COVID-19

The actions come as the state tries to halt a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has extended his mask-wearing requirement to 30 more days to combat COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear also announced the state fair will be limited to participants only and no vendors. The actions come as the state tries to halt a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Kentucky reported 516 new virus cases Thursday and eight more virus-related deaths.

Beshear says his mask-wearing mandate will be extended another 30 days. The Democratic governor first imposed the statewide requirement about a month ago. He says compliance is a crucial step to save lives, allow the economy to rebound and to allow children to return to school.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.