FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate has approved a proposal that would add a series of crime victims' rights to the state constitution.

The measure known as Marsy's Law is a reprise of a 2018 constitutional amendment that cleared the legislature and was approved by Kentucky voters. The amendment was voided when the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the question posed to voters was too vague. Supporters say the new proposal will remedy those concerns.

It would guarantee that crime victims have the right to timely notification of court proceedings, among other things.

The bill won Senate passage on a 31-6 vote Tuesday and now goes to the House.

