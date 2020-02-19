FRANKFORT, Ky. — The bill to get Marsy's Law back on Kentucky ballots has passed a Senate committee.

The amendment that would expand the rights of crime victims, including the rights to be notified of all court hearings and to speak during court procedures.

The amendment was on ballots in 2018. Voters passed it, but the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled it invalid, saying the one sentence description was too vague.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

