LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protesters gathered in front of Louisville Metro Hall Tuesday evening to rally in favor of President Donald Trump's impeachment and calling on Washington lawmakers to remove him from office.

It was one of the "Nobody Is Above the Law" demonstrations held in cities across the country. Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment.

"I think the only thing that'll get people's attention unfortunately is when people come to the streets," Rita Osborn, a protester, said. "I think you're body and you presence on a cold night speaks louder sometimes."

"I think Donald Trump is a security risk," George Wright, another one of the protesters, said. "I don't believe he can be trusted and there's several hundred people here who agree with me."

Supporters of President Trump also turned to the steps of Metro Hall Monday evening to make their stance.

"We just want him to be able to do his job and he's doing a great job at that, despite what these people say," John Svoboda, said. "This hindrance is taking away effort that can be placed in to our country to create bills that can help the American people."

If the U.S. House passes the articles of impeachment Wednesday, President Trump would become the third president in U.S. history to face impeachment.

"It's a sad day for our country but it's an important thing that must be done because of the president's clear and present danger to our democracy," protester, Wright said. "We got through Watergate and we'll get through this and we'll be all we can be as a great country again."

"It's not really a Democrat-Republican thing, it's an American thing for me and a love of my country and I don't like what I see right now," Osborn said.

Trump supporters at the rally said Washington Democrats are preventing the president form being able to do his job.

"We're just tired of hearing this whole impeachment deal. We're tired of the impeachment process. We feel like the democrats are constantly wasting our taxpayer money with scandal and investigation after investigation after our president took office for three years now," Svoboda said. "I hope a lot more of the people on this side would actually wake up and give the man a chance."

Those attending the rally also pointed a finger at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has spoken out against the impeachment process. On the other hand, Trump supporters trust his actions in Washington.

"At this point in time, I don't think anything moves Mitch McConnell," Osborn said. "Whether he'll pay any attention to this or not, I don't know, but for me it's important as an American, it's important in this democracy to fight for what I believe in and this is the way I'm doing it."

"I think he's going to stay the course with the president, I do," Svoboda said. "All the republicans disagree with this impeachment process. It's a kangaroo court. It has been since the very beginning."

The U.S. House is set to vote on the articles of impeachment Wednesday.

