Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green to run for Circuit Court Judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green (D-1) is not seeking re-election.

Green has served District 1 since 2015, the district covers neighborhoods like Chickasaw, Russell, California and Parkland.

Instead of seeking another term in 2022, she has filed a letter of intent to run for Circuit Court Judge, Division 6. Green made the announcement on her Facebook page.

"After much thought and prayer, and after the announcement of the retirement of my friend, Judge Olu Stevens, I have filed my letter of intent to run for Circuit Court Judge, Division 6," Green said.

Green currently serves as Chair of Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee and as a member of the Community Affairs, Health & Education and Appropriations Committee.

