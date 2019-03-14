LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville area lawmaker called Thursday's teacher protest "illegal" and thinks there should be some response.

The statement came as JCPS sick-outs forced school to close for a sixth time in two weeks.



“This should not occur there must be a response for this illegal action and make no mistake about it, it’s illegal. Not only is it illegal when you call in and say that you're sick you're either sick or you're lying and I don't think we ought to be sanctioning lying among our public officials including our teachers,” Rep. Jason Nemes said.

Middletown Republican Nemes had tried to encourage teachers not to call out sick again in a statement on Thursday night with a pair of other lawmakers including one of educator's most staunch allies, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey.

All of them confirmed the most concerning bills to teachers would not see a vote before the session ends.

Still, a crowd gathered, though it appeared about half the size of yesterday.

Representative Nemes and McGarvey agree that lawmakers have to rebuild trust after 2018’s pension bill controversy in which, at the last minute, a sewer bill was revamped into pension reform.



“The teachers voices have been successfully heard. And I think they should celebrate that and I don't think that they needed to be up here today but I understand why they are and I understand why they have distrust still,” McGarvey said.

KEA President Stephanie Winkler and other union groups have encouraged delegations from schools and not widespread sickouts proving that social media groups have had more power than organized labor.



“I think they do trust us but I think they trust us to be advocates for them in the way that we know that we can and they feel that they want to do more,” Winkler said.

Nemes, McGarvey and others WHAS11 spoke with, who had encouraged teachers return to work, would not say what, if anything, should be done to those calling in sick out of protest.



All said that should be up to Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.

