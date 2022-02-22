Keturah Herron wins District 42 special election; becomes first openly LGBTQ Kentuckian elected to state House

Keturah Herron, a former policy strategist for the ACLU of Kentucky, is the new representative for House District 42.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The unofficial results are in, and the next state representative has been chosen.

Keturah Herron, a former policy strategist for the ACLU of Kentucky, is the new representative for House District 42 and the first openly LGBTQ person to be elected into the House according to a press release from the Victory Fund. She received 1,950 votes to Judy Stallard's 119 votes as of this time.

Herron thanked everyone that voted for her and was honored to be in this position. “I am dedicated to working with the people to bring about the changes they seek in their community. I am taking District 42 with me as we labor together to make a difference in this city and state,” she said.

Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge said Herron is a tremendous addition to the House Democratic Caucus.

“Just as she’s lifted up the voices of those who are too often unheard during her campaign and throughout her career, we know she will do the same in the General Assembly. With a long record of change-making experience already under her belt, it’s clear that tonight’s historic victory is just the beginning,” he said.

According to the press release from KDP, they played a key role in passing Breonna’s Law and the passage of Senate Bill 4.

Chris Hartman, executive director of the Kentucky LGBTQ group C-FAIR, said, “Representative-Elect Herron will fill a nearly 15-year gap in LGBTQ representation in the Kentucky General Assembly, and we need her now more than ever before.”

They succeed Rep. Reginald Meeks who had announced his retirement back in December after 21 years of service the release states.

