Louisville Democrats, GOP pick nominees for upcoming special election

The Jefferson County Republican Party announced Misty Glin as their candidate, and the Louisville Democratic Party nominated Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The special election for Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey's former Senate seat has been set.

The Jefferson County Republican Party announced Misty Glin will be their candidate.

According to a press release, Glin ran for Jefferson County Public School's school board Dist. 6 "and wants to continue to fight for our students in Frankfort."

She has worked at the Home of the Innocents in Louisville and is currently a corporate training manager for Specialty Pharmacy.

As for the Democratic nominee for the special election, One of Louisville's metro council members has been chosen.

According to a social media post, Cassie Chambers Armstrong has been chosen by the Louisville Democratic Party to run in the special election.

The Louisville Democratic Party say Chambers Armstrong is a strong legislator and they believe she will run a competitive campaign "making sure we hold Senate 19 as a democratic seat."

The special election will take place on Feb. 21.

