FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An LGBT advocacy group has endorsed a Democrat running against a Kentucky clerk who was jailed in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

The Committee for Fairness and Individual Rights endorsed Elwood Caudill Jr. on Thursday in his race against Republican Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis. Committee chairman Eric Graninger said Caudill has repeatedly said he will treat all Rowan County residents equally, making him "a refreshing alternative to Kim Davis."

Caudill defeated David Ermold in the Democratic primary in May to face Davis. Ermold is a gay man who was denied a marriage license by Davis in 2015. Ermold has since called Caudill a bigot and said he will not support either candidate in the election.

Caudill has said Ermold is spreading lies about him.

