FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky leaders are encouraging people to join the fight against hunger.
Gov. Andy Beshear joined lawmakers, advocates and others Wednesday at a Capitol rally to bring awareness to the problem and to gain support for solutions.
Beshear signed a proclamation declaring January as Hunger-Free month in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a competition to raise resources for hunger relief.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles urged residents to donate part of their state income tax return to a program that connects food banks with produce from farmers.
Feeding Kentucky hosted the rally as part of its Hunger Free Kentucky Day.
