LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new lawsuit is alleging the Republican nominee for Kentucky attorney general has not been a practicing attorney long enough to hold the state's top law enforcement job.



The suit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court by Joseph L. Jackson of Louisville asks that Republican Daniel Cameron's name be removed from the Nov. 5 ballot. The complaint says the state constitution requires eight years of experience as a "practicing attorney." Cameron is running against Democrat Greg Stumbo.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the lawsuit says Cameron spent two years serving as a clerk for a federal judge. He was admitted to the state bar in October 2011. The lawsuit says Cameron was not allowed to practice law while serving as a clerk.



Cameron's campaign says it was reviewing the lawsuit on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Cameron's team released a statement:

“On the same day that Kentucky cops put their trust in the first African American Attorney General nominee ever to be their Chief Law Enforcement Officer, Greg Stumbo looked around and decided that the only way he can win is to steal the election. So he had an out of state law firm claim that Cameron a young, supremely qualified black attorney should not be on the ballot. It’s a farce and Stumbo’s a fool for wasting everyone’s time. This type of lawsuit was attempted on a young Democrat Ben Chandler when he ran for AG in the mid-90’s and was thrown out by a Franklin Circuit Judge. It will be thrown out again. The only way Stumbo can win is through corruption and he knows it. That’s how he’s operated in the past, and his sad, old school bullying attempt will not work on Daniel Cameron. Cameron is more than qualified to serve legally – remember this is 2019 not 1819 – we will not let an old white career politician cheat a young qualified black attorney out of a fair election.”