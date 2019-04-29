FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court to stop the governor’s teacher sick-out subpoenas. The Jefferson County Teachers Association joined Beshear in filing the lawsuit.

The Labor Cabinet said last week they would not rescind the subpoenas and wanted to continue their investigation into the sick-outs. Beshear then filed suit on April 29 and is asking the judge to issue a temporary restraining order. The order would prohibit the districts from responding to the subpoenas and protect teachers from being fined.

Beshear’s lawsuit states the Labor Cabinet’s actions are unlawful because the sick-outs were not related to conditions of the school employees’ employment, but instead related to attempted attacks on public school funding, and therefore constitute free speech protected by the First Amendment.

RELATED: State subpoenas JCPS over teacher sick-outs

Beshear said the labor secretary does not have the authority to request the information on teachers or penalize teachers. Beshear also argues the labor secretary exceeded his authority, as the teachers were not taking part in a “strike” or a “work stoppage” under state law, KRS 336.130--they were engaged in protected political speech.

The subpoenas were issued to get records and names of teachers involved in the sick-outs during the Kentucky General Assembly and could possibly lead to fines for allegedly using sick days to attend rallies in support of Kentucky education. Beshear said the labor secretary does not have the authority to request that information or penalize teachers.

“This is the worst example of bullying I have seen in state government – and sadly it is coming from the governor,” Beshear said. “I am keeping my word and taking action to stop the governor from retaliating against our teachers and obstructing their constitutional rights of free speech.”

RELATED: AG: Subpoenaing school districts for sick-out teacher information ‘unlawful’

Beshear said being employed as a teacher should never lead to a restriction of one’s First Amendment rights.

“For their standing up for public education, this governor called our teachers names, claimed they were responsible for children being harmed and even went as far to blame teacher protests on a child being shot,” said Beshear.

Bath, Boyd, Bullitt, Carter, Fayette, Jefferson, Letcher, Madison, Marion and Oldham county school districts were subpoenaed by the Labor cabinet.

RELATED: Gov. Bevin call JCPS teacher sick-out 'irresponsible'

Beshear’s legal team is working to get a Monday, May 6, hearing for the temporary restraining order.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



