FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two Kentucky lawmakers are expressing outrage at a spree of pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin.

They want the new attorney general to investigate the pardons, including one for a convicted killer whose family held a fundraiser for Bevin last year.

RELATED: Bevin pardons include man whose brother held fundraiser

Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat, says the pardons are “a potential abuse of our system of government.” Bevin pardoned Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 home break-in in Knox County.

Baker's family raised money for Bevin in a private fundraiser last year.

RELATED: Bevin reflects on four years in office: 'I wasn't talking about teachers'

RELATED: Bevin pardons man serving life sentence for sexually abusing 6-year-old stepdaughter





