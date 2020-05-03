FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill to undo Gov. Andy Beshear's overhaul of the state school board. The Senate Education Committee approved it on a party-line vote Thursday.

The bill is part of a larger issue threatening to spark conflict between the new Democratic governor and GOP lawmakers looking to curtail his power.

Beshear fulfilled a campaign pledge when he revamped the education board in December. All of his appointees were Democrats, which drew the ire of Republican lawmakers.

Senate President Robert Stivers responded with his bill. It would ensure political, gender and racial diversity on the state school board.

RELATED: Judge: Ousted Board of Education members won’t regain seats

RELATED: Senate expected to vote on amendment to plan to pay for federal coronavirus response offered by Rand Paul

RELATED: Kentucky House passes bill requiring police pursuit policies

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.