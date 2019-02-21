FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have started advancing a bill to require public schools to display the national motto, "In God We Trust," in a prominent location.

The measure cleared the House Education Committee on Wednesday.

The bill calls for the motto to be prominently displayed in public elementary and secondary Kentucky schools beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

Its lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Brandon Reed, says locations could include school entryways, cafeterias or common areas where students are likely to see the motto.

He says the display could be in the form of a mounted plaque or student artwork.

The bill's opponents included the Rev. Jason Crosby, a Baptist minister from Louisville. Crosby says the bill would send a "thinly veiled message" that only students who believe in God are welcomed at schools.

The legislation is House Bill 46.