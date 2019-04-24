FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Labor Cabinet responded to Attorney General Andy Beshear’s request to rescind subpoenas that named school districts who had teachers call in sick to protest legislature in Frankfort.

David A. Dickerson, the secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, told Beshear the office is starting to investigate and has made no decision whether any statutory violation has happened. The office wants to gather information about possible violations of laws.

Dickerson said in the letter, “As the chief law officer of the Commonwealth, your primary duty should be in seeing that these laws are followed, not impeded.”

He goes to say his office has a responsibility to investigate public-sector strike or work stoppage that could have violated Kentucky laws and conclude how best to hold those accountable if laws were violated.

“Many Kentuckianas have expressed their frustration with the so-called “sick outs” that the OIG is investigating,” Dickerson states in the letter to Beshear. He says parents been impacted by the teacher sick-outs.

He says, presently, none of the schools that were subpoenaed have publicly objected to providing information relating to teacher sick-outs.

Again, this letter comes after Beshear said on April 16 subpoenaing school districts may constitute “intimidation, threats or coercions” in violation of Kentucky law.

JCPS was one of the school districts subpoenaed by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet on April 10, along with districts in Oldham, and Bullitt counties. In all, 10 school districts were subpoenaed.

Teacher sick-outs resulted in JCPS canceling school six times in two weeks this year, causing officials to push back the school calendar.

Click here to read the full letter from Dickerson to Beshear.

