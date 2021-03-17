Governor Beshear must now decide to sign or veto more than 100 bills passed in two days

A late night at the Capitol ended with bills passing the General Assembly but it also began a critical stretch in which Governor Beshear holds control with his pen.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It was a flurry of activity as the Kentucky General Assembly hit the veto period deadline. Lawmakers had until midnight on Tuesday to pass bills if they were to preserve their ability to override a veto by Governor Andy Beshear. The combined total number of bills they laid on his desk, from their work on Monday and Tuesday, was 109 bills.

But the Republican supermajorities failed to pass a transportation budget which should give the Democrat governor a power shift when it comes to trying to sway lawmakers not to override several other bills he’s expected to veto.

Senate Bill 128 received overwhelming support, it would allow for an additional year of high school eligibility for students impacted by the pandemic. Senate Bill 228 also passed, it's the bill that would change the way Kentucky replaces a US Senator who leaves office early.

Preventing the state from requiring some immunizations was the focus of Senate Bill 8 which passed by healthy margins.

Some bills that may be the focus of veto include House Bill 563 which focuses on school choice, House Bill 475 dealing with workplace safety rules and House Bill 258 which makes changes to the retirement plan of future teacher hires.

Lawmakers now have to wait and see what the governor vetoes. They’ll return to work on March 29 and 30 when they may attempt to override vetoes or pass legislation that didn’t make Tuesday’s deadline. Anything they pass in those final two days are not safe from being vetoed.