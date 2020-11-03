FRANKFORT, Ky. — Whether filing a bill at the front of the House, testifying before the committee, or helping with a food drive, it's easy to eye Representative Kim King with her trademark hats.



She's a state lawmaker, a business owner, mother, and grandmother. You could call her a “woman of many hats”.

But she's quick to point out, “This is not a fashion statement.”



In fact, it's a necessity brought on by a surprise diagnosis 18 months ago. The diagnosis was of a medical condition that could have killed her. Recovering forced the Mercer County Republican to relearn basic skills. It also reaffirmed her faith.

“God is good”, she said in a cheerful tone from under the brim of a black, felt hat. “His Providential Care has been one step ahead of me the entire time.”

Her husband hurt his back while doing yard work. She went with him through his appointments and made a passing comment to his doctor during that last appointment. She found herself asking the right question, to the right person at the right time.

“I thought I might have had carpal tunnels syndrome”, Representative King explained, “which is very common with a lot of folks. My fingertips were tingly and sometimes I would drop things.”



She’d also complained of neck pain. But causing her ills was something far more serious than she imagined. A test uncovered a tumor in her spinal cord. Doctors told Mrs. King that she had two weeks to do something about it.

As fate would have it, Representative King's husband was already at Norton Brownsboro, one of 3 hospitals in the Eastern United States that deals with her rare situation.



“The indications that they gave were that it would have disrupted the involuntary functions that your body has”, she recalled the doctors saying.

When we pressed her asking if that meant she would die, she replied with a smile, “It would have disrupted the involuntary functions of your body. Who knows how it would have ended up but if your heart rhythm is interrupted or your breathing is interrupted it usually does not go well.”

Doctors warned Kim King that the surgery itself could leave her paralyzed, on a ventilator or worse.

With tears welling in her eyes, she described making her next decision. “So I spent about a week deciding if that's how I wanted to spend the last… if they were going to be my last few days, is that how I would want to spend them? Or, I felt good at the time, do I want to finish out my days feeling well or taking on those very real risks?”

She prayed. Her family prayed. Her church family prayed.

“We said, God, has us in this building, Norton Brownsboro. One of only three in the Eastern United States that does this. I don't believe that he would have you here if he doesn't want you to take on this surgery”, she said.

It's been a long road to recovery, which is where the hats enter this story.



“There's a little bit of a misconception”, she explained. “I'm not trying to make a fashion statement, but I can't be trusted with a hot curling iron.”

She can keep her hair clean, but her ability to style her hair has yet to return. She’s had a hard time relearning the use of her hands which often cramp up on her. State workers have installed touch screens for her to use to continue her legislative work, she’s the only member of the General Assembly using them.

Representative King also revealed a secret about those hats, they aren’t so “many”.



“2 or 3”, she confesses. “A little black one, a brown one and a burgundy one. And sometimes you'll see it with a scarf wrapped around it so it might look a little bit different.



So now you know the story of the woman of many hats; State lawmaker, mother, grandmother, business owner, and survivor.

Watch the full interview below:

