FRANKFORT, Ky. — A key Kentucky lawmaker says pension funding will be a top priority as the House starts crafting its own two-year state budget plan.

House budget committee chairman Steven Rudy predicted Tuesday that the Republican-led House will make significant changes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's spending blueprint. That's a typical part of the process expected to result in a final budget by mid-April.

The House and Senate budget committees heard separate presentations Tuesday from state budget director John Hicks.

Public retirement systems continue to consume significant amounts of Kentucky's budget as the state tries to shore up one of the country's worst-funded pension systems.

