'No joy in dysfunction': McConnell, McGarvey react to Kevin McCarthy's ouster as speaker

Sen. McConnell and Rep. McGarvey discuss the historic vote that led to McCarthy's dismissal from the House Speaker role.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky politicians are reacting after the ouster of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy after Tuesday’s historic vote.

It marked the first time in U.S. history a speaker was voted out of the job which was forced by sect of far-right Republicans in the House which included McCarthy’s rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

The office was declared “vacant” after 216-210 vote.

McCarthy said he would not run again after losing the speakership.

What it will mean for Republican leadership is uncertain. The House has put a pause on votes until next week when Republicans attempt to elect a new speaker.

In the meantime, Kentucky politicians are sharing their thoughts amid the history-making vote.

“Speaker McCarthy has my sincere thanks for his service to our nation in what is often a thankless role. The Speaker’s tenure was bookended by historic fights, but as he reminded his colleagues when he took the gavel, ‘our nation is worth fighting for,’” Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.

WHAS11 News spoke with Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., shortly after the vote and he said the dysfunction is preventing the government from doing its job.

“They are not focused on governing right now. They are focused on politics and distraction. That's why this is not enjoyable,” McGarvey said. “It's not fun to see the dysfunction happening right now because it has real world impacts. We have fewer than 45 days to keep the government open and avoid another shutdown and we are losing this week right now because of their infighting.”

McGarvey said he hopes the infighting comes to an end so they can elect a new speaker and get back to work.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., has been named speaker pro tempore until a new speaker is selected.

