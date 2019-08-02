FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The school safety bill is hailed as the most important proposed legislation that lawmakers are considering during the Kentucky General Assembly.

On Jan. 8, the full Senate voted unanimously to approve S.B. 1. The vote was 35 to 0.



This bill was proposed after a deadly school shooting in Marshall County, Ky.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were shot and killed in a 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School.

The parents of Holt and Cope made emotional pleas to lawmakers on the school safety bill, saying there should be no higher priority than protecting children.

The bill sets a goal of providing more school resource officers and mental health professionals in schools and creating a new position of a school security marshal.

Since the Senate passed the bill it now heads to the House.

