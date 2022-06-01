Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor tests positive with COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is fully vaccinated and boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms, according to a tweet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman has tested positive with COVID-19.

In a tweet, Coleman's office said that the lieutenant governor is fully vaccinated and boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

Coleman tested positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday.

"No other members of her family have tested positive," the tweet says.

Coleman is following all guidelines and is currently working remotely.

For more information on the latest on COVID in Kentuckiana, click here.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.