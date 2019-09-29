LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The voter registration deadline is October 7.

As of the most recent data released in August 2019, 3,259,257 people are registered to vote in Kentucky. Of the over 3 million,

1,540,103 are men

1,719,109 are women

1,597,244 are registered Democrat

1,382,874 are registered Republican

Don't let those numbers skew you're election predictions, though. Remember, hundreds of thousands of Kentucky voters are registered as independent or with a third party. Plus, many who are registered won't actually vote. In 2015, less than 31% turned out on election day.

Those interested in participating in this year’s elections have nearly a week left to register to vote.

To register or find out if you are already registered, visit GoVoteKy.org.

You must be a U.S. citizen, a current resident of Kentucky and at least 18-years-old on or before the next general election.

You can’t claim the right to vote anywhere outside of Kentucky, you can’t be judged mentally incompetent in a court of law and you must not be a convicted felon. If you have been convicted, your civil rights have to be restored by an executive pardon.

But if you're registered, it's also the deadline to change your party affiliation if interested.

To find out more about the voting process in Kentucky, click here.

