Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Kentucky

This election will look unlike any other. Whether you're voting in-person or absentee, here's the info every Kentucky voter should know.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2020 general election will be held Nov. 3, 2020. In Kentucky, there are several ways you can vote, both on Election Day and during the weeks leading up to it.

Use this guide to make your vote count in the 2020 election.

Important Dates and Deadlines:

Last day to register to vote: Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

First day to request an absentee ballot: Aug. 22

Last day to request an absentee ballot: Oct. 9

First day of early voting: Oct. 13

Last day of early voting: Nov. 2

Election Day: Nov. 3, polls open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Am I registered to vote?

If you aren’t sure whether you’re registered to vote in Kentucky, you can check your registration online at GoVoteKy.com. You can also update your current registration if you’ve changed addresses since the last election.

How do I vote?

In Kentucky, you can either vote absentee or in-person. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more exceptions have been made than in previous years. More people are eligible to vote absentee and in-person voting will be open for three weeks before election day.

Absentee Voting

If you choose to vote absentee, you will need to request a ballot.

The request form for an absentee ballot will be available on Kentucky’s online Voter Portal starting Aug. 22 and ballots should be mailed out sometime in September. You can request a ballot through Oct. 9.

Ballots can be returned through the mail or dropped off at a county clerk’s office.

In-person Voting

You can vote in person on Nov. 3 or during the three weeks before

Election Day. Early in-person voting begins on Oct. 13 and polling locations will be open every weekday leading up to the election, as well as for four hours each Saturday.

On Nov. 3, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where do I vote?

Per a plan devised by Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams, each county is required to have at least one in-person polling location. Each county clerk will announce where you can vote in that county.

A list of polling locations will be posted here once the locations are announced.

What do I need to bring?

If you’re voting in person, you will need to bring a form of identification with you.

Starting with the 2020 November election, Kentucky voters must present a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license or student ID, in order to vote. For a full list of acceptable forms of identification – and what to do if you don’t have a photo ID – click here.

What’s on the ballot?

Ballots have yet to be finalized. Once that information is available, it will be provided here.

Election Results

Secretary of State Michael Adams said Kentucky’s election results will be available on election night, Nov. 3.

