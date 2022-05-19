Kentucky teacher testifies on Capitol Hill, says 'strong public schools are an issue of national security and moral urgency'

Willie Carver said LGBTQ+ teachers are facing a tough road ahead, especially with some states passing legislation that limits classroom discussions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year testified in a hearing in Washington D.C Thursday according to a press release.

The House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee held the hearing, and it examined potential classroom censorship according to the release.

Willie Carver said LGBTQ+ teachers are facing a tough road ahead, especially with some states passing legislation that limits classroom discussions of gender, sexuality or racial issues.

"Parents now demand an alternative work when authors are Black or LGBTQ - and we're told to accommodate them - but I will not ethically erase queer or Black voices," he said.

He also said he worries for the safety of students in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve fought so long for these kids to feel human to be safe to have hope. I don’t know how much longer I can do it. I need you. We need you to be brave to face the storm with us. Strong public schools are an issue of national security and moral urgency,” said Carver.

He emphasized he feels as if the system that is supposed to protect all students is not even acknowledging those who need the help the most.

Carver used to work at the Montgomery County High School in Mount Sterling, Kentucky according to the release.

