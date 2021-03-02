Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously rules laws limiting governor's emergency orders stand

The ruling now allows laws that limit Beshear's emergency powers to go into effect after an injection blocking the laws was granted in March.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court has unanimously ruled a temporary injunction blocking new laws that limit Gov. Andy Beshear's emergency authority powers was "improper."

In March, the injunction was granted to Beshear's legal team by the Franklin Circuit Court. The state's highest court is now sending the ruling back to the Franklin Circuit Court and ordering the new laws to go into effect.

The 34-page order said that the challenged legislation was lawfully passed and that Beshear's compliant "does not present a substantial legal question that would necessitate staying the effectiveness of legislation."

Saturday’s Supreme Court ruling now allows the following laws to go into effect:

House Bill 1, a wide-ranging "reopen bill," would allow businesses reopen if they follow CDC guidelines

Senate Bill 1 which limits the governor's emergency orders to 30 days unless it was extended by the General Assembly. It also prevents the governor from issuing any new executive orders related to the same emergency without also receiving approval from the state legislature.

Senate Bill 2 which gives the General Assembly more say in emergency regulations.

The unanimous ruling sided with Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who filed the motion. This comes on the heels of Cameron filing the latest challenge to a Beshear executive order, a mask mandate in schools.

Thursday, a federal judge ruled Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order requiring masks in Kentucky schools is unlawful. However, the Kentucky Board of Education's mask mandate for public schools, which is separate from Beshear's order, is not impacted by the judge's ruling and remains in effect.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

