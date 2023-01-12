Kentucky lawmakers introduce bill abolishing death penalty

Senate Bill 45 would not only abolish the death penalty, but would replace it with life imprisonment without parole.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky senators will be discussing a bill abolishing the death penalty when they get back from their break in February.

Senate Bill 45 would not only abolish the death penalty, but would replace it with life imprisonment without parole.

The bill was filed by a bipartisan group including Louisville senators Gerald Neal (D) and Julie Raque Adams (R).

When asked about the bill on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear shied away from confirming his support of the bill.

"I believe that there are some crimes that are so horrific, and some people that are so dangerous, that merit the existence of the death penalty," he said.

However, he did say there are potential discussions about the cost of the death penalty versus life in prison.

"So I look forward to hearing that discussion. And the grounds on, on which it's, it's based," he said.

There has been a stay of execution in Kentucky that was put into place in 2010.

