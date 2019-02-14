FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would ban most abortions in the state once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The Republican-led chamber's 31-6 vote on Thursday came a few hours after the measure cleared a committee. The bill now goes to the state House, which is also run by Republicans.

Kentucky is among several states where lawmakers are considering fetal heartbeat bills. Conservative legislatures are pushing increasingly strict anti-abortion laws in an effort to trigger a legal challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established a nationwide right to abortion.

The bill's opponents in Kentucky predicted that enactment of the fetal heartbeat measure would result in a certain legal challenge.

