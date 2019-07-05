FRANKFORT, Ky. — A top Senate Republican in Kentucky is criticizing the secretary of state for going to court to challenge a new law removing her power over the State Board of Elections.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said Tuesday it's another example of Democrats suing when they're on the losing side in the legislature.

Thayer is among the GOP legislative leaders named as defendants in the suit.

RELATED | Grimes contests law removing her power over elections board

House Speaker David Osborne, also named in the suit, says he'll consult with his lawyers and "respond accordingly," as he does with "all legal matters - no matter how frivolous."

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, a Democrat, says the law enacted by the GOP-led legislature amounts to an unconstitutional infringement of her executive authority.