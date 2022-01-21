Veto period expires, Senate redistricting bill goes into effect

The House and Senate passed SB 2 Jan. 8 and sent it to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for consideration. The veto period ended at midnight Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The redistricting bill Senate Bill 2 has been enacted into law because the time to veto the bill has expired.

The House and Senate passed SB 2 Jan. 8 and sent it to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for consideration.

The veto period ended at midnight Friday.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth of Kentucky Senate Majority Caucus said the bill redrew district boundaries "to meet senate and federal constitutional and legal requirements," and it was influenced by the 2020 census data.

Senators will now have to establish relationships with their new constituents and districts.

Related Kentucky stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.