Kentucky lawmakers prepare for late night protecting their veto override

Bills must get to Governor Andy Beshear by midnight Tuesday, if the Republican majorities in the House and Senate are to protect their ability to override a veto.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Dozens of bills are headed to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk, dozens more are still to be voted on, as the Kentucky General Assembly works on day 28 of 30.

Due to the “veto period”, any bill passed by midnight Tuesday allows for two legislative days to override any gubernatorial veto.

Several bills have passed including a plan that changes the way Kentucky replaces a US Senator who leaves office early, a bill to give school children an extra year of eligibility in school and sports due to the pandemic and a senate proposal making it easier to decertify a law enforcement officer.

The future of two bills important to Louisville appear stalled, at least for now.

House Bill 309 would have given Louisville’s civilian review committee power of subpoena. It also would reduce the number of terms a mayor could serve in office and make it easier for a larger city in the county to annex a smaller city.

Metro Council President, David James, and others fought to defeat the bill on Tuesday including holding a news conference. By midday it appeared clear that the effort had worked, and HB 309 was stalled.

Sponsor, Representative Jerry Miller, said there is an outside chance that the bill could be revived by the end of the session.

Another plan, Senate Bill 4, that is paused is the bill that would ban some no-knock search warrants. Supporters are crafting amendments to file when the issue come up for debate in the House. Critics have accused those amendments of derailing the spirit of the bill. The plan still needs to pass the House, and is likely to face a vote, but until those amendment issues are worked out supporters are hesitant to call it.

The General Assembly must get all of its work completed by March 30th.