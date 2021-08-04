Kentucky AG joins letter urging Senate to reject bill focused on protecting workers organizing

Cameron said the PRO Act would undermine Kentucky's right-to-work law, passed in 2017 and upheld by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 14 attorneys general in sending a letter asking U.S. Senate leadership to oppose a bill focused on unions.

The Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021, or PRO Act, would amend federal statues to make it easier for workplaces to unionize and define what is considered an employee.

One of the provisions would allow unions to override right-to-work laws, like the one passed in Kentucky in 2017, and collect dues from people who opt out of the union. Cameron said the PRO Act would "undermine this important law and the will of Kentuckians."

"It’s my job to defend our laws as they are passed by the General Assembly, and to push back against federal legislation that would harm Kentucky workers," Cameron said.

Kentucky’s right-to-work law was upheld by the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2018 after it was challenged by the Kentucky AFL-CIO and other unions.

In the letter, the attorneys general said "forcing someone to be a member of a union against their will and then confiscating their pay for the gain of union leadership is the antithesis of the democratic principles on which this country was founded."

Cameron joined the attorneys general of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia in sending the letter.

The PRO Act passed the House with a 225-206 vote, however NPR reported the Senate might not have enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

