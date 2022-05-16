Kentucky 3rd Congressional District candidates make final pitches ahead of primary

On the eve of the Primary Election, WHAS 11 focused on last-minute canvassing in the hotly contested 3rd District Congressional race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bright and early Tuesday morning, Kentuckians will cast their vote for several races throughout the state.

Erran Huber, director of communications for the Jefferson County Clerk's office, said about he expects about a 20-percent voter turnout. Huber said 8,443 people have voted during the early voting period. In total, combined with excused in person absentee and people who’ve requested ballots in the mail, Huber said 12,326 people have participated in the pre-Primary Election Day process.

He’s hopeful Louisvillians will take advantage of how much easier it is to vote now than in year's past. The state has passed laws that are similar to 2020's pandemic provisions that made mail-in and no-excuse voting commonplace.



"No matter your party affiliation, no matter your beliefs, this is the time when you can take your voice and put it into action,” Huber said. "We want to see people come out and vote."

So do the 3rd District Congressional candidates WHAS caught up with Monday evening.

"I'm still trying to meet some more voters and just get the word out for Stuart Ray for Congress out there,” Ray, a Republican, said while out canvassing in the Barbourmeade neighborhood off Shelbyville Road. "We can hammer inflation, reduce the spending, improve the economy and improve the safety in this community."

We talked to Democratic State Senator Morgan McGarvey in the Strathmoor Manor neighborhood.

"I got elected to the state senate by knocking on people's doors,” he said. "We've got make sure that we are fully funding our health care system, making sure that kids get a good education, that people have access to good-paying jobs, that we can save the planet from climate change."

Just a few miles away, Republican Rhonda Palazzo made her last minute rounds in the Bon Air neighborhood.

"Just a last-minute reminder of who to vote for, Rhonda Palazzo,” she said. "I am the only female in a race of 7 for the 3rd congressional district. I'm the only one endorsed by several organizations."

They all said they hope, no matter who you vote for, that you vote.

WHAS also wanted follow frontrunners Democratic State Representative Attica Scott and Republican Mike Craven, but they told us they were unavailable tonight.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those in line at 6 p.m. can still cast their ballot.

TARC busses are fare-free.

Those who have an absentee ballot must drop it off in person by 6 p.m.

Kentuckians who are registered to vote and who accidentally leave all forms of identification at home and are unable to be identified by a poll worker, can vote using a provisional ballot.

We have more information, including about the candidates, here.

