McConnell, Paul and Cameron among speakers at Republican National Convention

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Senator Rand Paul are both speaking on Tuesday while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking Thursday.

Among the list of speakers spread out throughout the four-day event three Kentucky politicians will be delivering speeches.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Senator Rand Paul are both slated to speak on Tuesday while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking on Thursday.

Tuesday's theme is “Land of Opportunity.” Speakers will highlight Trump's actions on trade, abortion and the nation's opioid crisis.

Speakers on Thursday, the final night, themed “Land of Greatness," will include Alice Johnson, the criminal justice advocate whose sentence on drug crimes was commuted by Trump at the urging of celebrity Kim Kardashian; Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of human rights activist Kayla Mueller, who died while being held by the Islamic State group in Syria; and evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham.

The four-day event is themed “Honoring the Great American Story,” according to four Trump campaign officials involved with the planning process but not authorized to discuss it by name. The convention will feature prominently a number of well-known Trump supporters, including members of the Trump family, but also those whom the GOP say are members of the “silent majority” of Americans who have been aided by Trump’s policies. Some have been “silenced” by a “cancel culture” pushed by Democrats, the campaign officials said.

Unlike Democrats, Republicans were not expected to feature a roll call of states to formally renominate the president — traditionally one of the most dramatic moments of a convention. The actual voting will be taking place in truncated format Monday morning in Charlotte with a condensed recap expected to air later during the evening.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.