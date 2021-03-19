Kentucky bill that would make it a crime to taunt police stalls

Lawmakers did not bring the anti-taunting legislation up for a vote by Tuesday night.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill that would make it a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky has stalled in the state’s House of Representatives and appears unlikely to pass.

Lawmakers did not bring the anti-taunting legislation up for a vote by Tuesday night, meaning the General Assembly will not be able to override a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear if the legislation is passed.

The Republican-backed bill that passed the state Senate would criminalize anyone who "accosts, insults, taunts or challenges" a law enforcement officer. It would also increase penalties for demonstrators found guilty of rioting.

Meanwhile, the fate of a proposal to ban no-knock warrants statewide is less certain more than one year after the police killing of Breonna Taylor. A partial ban on no-knock warrants passed the Kentucky Senate last month, but two representatives have proposed amendments that some warn would nullify the bill.

GOP Senate President Robert Stivers has said there is a chance Beshear would sign it into law if a bipartisan consensus is met.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.