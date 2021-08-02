Bill would allow use of highway signs for missing and endangered adults

Interstate information signs in Kentucky can only be used for Amber Alerts at this time.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — While searching for their missing father, one family found frustration in something everyone sees on the roads. That "something," they learned, was something they weren't allowed to use. Now, a Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to allow local police to post alert information connected to any missing persons case they feel can be solved with high-profile electronic signs along interstate highways.

Fred Warner's family posted fliers up and down the I-75 corridor after he drove off and vanished in late 2016. Weeks later, someone found his body, in his car, submerged in a creek. The dementia patient was 79.

Warner's family grew frustrated that interstate information signs were only used for Amber Alerts but not Golden Alerts or other emergency disappearances.

Tuesday, a Kentucky House Committee will hear HB 105, Rep. Deanna Frazier's plan that would let local police agencies have the Department of Transportation post missing person information if they felt the signs could be helpful.

"I hope this lets family know, when they're in a time of crisis, that every resource is being used to aid in the recovery and search of a loved one," said the 81st District Republican.

Warner's son, Randy, said he is not sure that the plan would have led to finding their father, but he's hoping it’ll help someone else.

"I would like to think it would have (helped his father) but if it works for one person and works for one family then it's something that needs to be done," Randy said.

Getting this through committee Tuesday is key because HB 105 would still have time to reach the governor's desk before the session ends.

It has moved forward the past two years but time has run out on the session before it could clear both chambers.

