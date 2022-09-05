Early voting underway ahead of Kentucky's primary election

No votes will be tabulated until after polls close on Tuesday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three days of early voting for the primary election got underway Thursday at designated polling places across Kentucky — the result of a bipartisan election measure passed by state lawmakers.

Voters can cast ballots, with no excuse needed, again Friday and Saturday ahead of Tuesday's election — which will determine each party's lineup of candidates for the November general election.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was among those casting ballots in Louisville on Thursday.

“I took advantage of our new no-excuse early voting today," Adams said. "It was quick and easy.”

The three days of early in-person voting will become a Bluegrass State staple following passage of the 2021 legislation. The agreement to expand voting access was in sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles waged elsewhere in the country over election laws.

Adams said that voting in Kentucky “has never been more accessible or more secure.” Lawmakers also took steps aimed at strengthening election security protections.

“Following Kentucky’s uniquely bipartisan election reform legislation, we are excited to see early voting implemented in statute for the first time since 1891, and hopeful voters will utilize their new options and go vote,” Adams said earlier this week.

Under the new early voting system, county clerks put together plans setting the location and number of polling places. Those polling places have to be open for eight hours each of the three days. No votes will be tabulated until after polls close on Tuesday.

