Bill ending school mask mandate heads to Beshear's desk

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An education bill that would end a statewide mask mandate for Kentucky school districts is heading to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.

Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1 Thursday, changing the way Kentucky school districts handle COVID-19.

The legislation puts masking decisions in the hands of school districts instead of the Kentucky Department of Education. It also adds 20 NTI days and "test to stay" measures to reduce quarantines.

The superintendents of Jefferson and Fayette County Public Schools asked Gov. Andy Beshear and the General Assembly for help as districts continue to struggle amid the pandemic. In a letter, the leaders outlined rising COVID cases and quarantines as well as a shortage of workers. JCPS parents gathered Wednesday to protest new measures, saying legislators are missing the mark.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said SB1 "does not go far enough" to provide flexibility schools districts need.

"Further, the politically-motivated effort to remove masking requirements in public schools weakens our virus mitigation efforts as a state at the very time they are needed most," Glass said.

Glass said KDE will work with school districts to continue keeping student and staff safety a priority.

Another measure making its way through the Capitol on the third day of the special session is Senate Bill 2, which bans statewide mask mandates and prohibits health care systems from requiring vaccinations of employees.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said prohibiting vaccinations would keep employees in Kentucky.

"We don't have a labor pool, because they've all been poached by other states who decided to make doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists a priority, but this administration didn't," Stivers said. "Show me, show me as I can show you the documents where they spent the money on that. Here it is. It's in my hands. None."

The bill would also prohibit nursing home visitor bans and increase testing, vaccination and treatment access across the state. Lawmakers say they expect to be in Frankfort all night.

