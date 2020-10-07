Kentucky AG files motion questioning Beshear's mask mandate

In his press conference Thursday, the governor said the mandate should not be political.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement that his office is filing a motion asking the Scott County Circuit Court judge to consider whether Gov. Beshear's mask mandate follows state law.

The Scott County judge previously entered a restraining order against Beshear's executive orders after Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard filed a lawsuit alleging Beshear's orders were unconstitutional.

Cameron joined the lawsuit, saying the governor cannot issue "broad, arbitrary executive orders apart from the requirements of state law."

Friday, the AG said his request is not about whether it is appropriate or not to wear masks, but instead about whether the mandate follows state law.

"It is my belief that masks are an important tool in fighting this pandemic," Cameron said in the statement. "It is, however, about determining if the Governor’s executive order mandating mask use follows state law."

During his announcement Thursday, the governor said the mandate should not be political, saying a judge in northern Kentucky elected by some should not have a say over the state.

"This shouldn't be political," Beshear. "The AG in Kentucky is the only AG in the country suing their governor over these restrictions."

The mandate goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. Anyone in a public space, like a retail store or restaurant, must wear a mask. People with documented health issues and children under five will not be required.

WHAS11 will have more on the mask mandate in the coming hours.

