Lawmakers call Kentucky Board of Education's mask requirement 'deficient,' Beshear defends

A legislative committee voted to call KBE's mandate "deficient," though they can't strike it down. The governor chose to leave the rule in place.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lawmakers voted Tuesday against the Kentucky Board of Education’s mask mandate, calling the regulation "deficient" and sending it to the governor. Beshear reviewed the policy within hours and said it will stay in place.

Ahead of the hours-long meeting, a group of anti-mandate protestors gathered on the Capitol steps.

"If you've been vaccinated, why does it matter," Kim Harnois said. "That vaccine is supposed to protect you, the mask is supposed to protect you, so if you're wearing a mask you shouldn't be concerned if I'm wearing one or not."

Inside, the discussion was more divided and at times heated. The General Assembly's Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee heard public input on KBE’s recent mask mandate.

"The people working and learning in our schools know how to do this,” Education Commissioner Jason Glass said. “And they've proven that by using masks in combination with several other COVID mitigation tactics our schools can stay open.”

Though the committee took a 5-2 vote calling the regulation deficient, it remains in place.

"This committee cannot strike down a regulation, we do not have that power,” Sen. Stephen West (R, District 27) said.

The decision serves only to make a recommendation and send the regulation to the governor. Opponents primarily discussed individual freedoms and said the decision should be in the hands of local leaders.

"They are frustrated that the commissioner did not stand with the desires and recommendations of the superintendents,” said Dawn Perkins of “Let Them Play” group members.

Parents of medically fragile students said masking would allow them and their siblings to continue attending in-person school and protect them from the virus.

Others in favor, included students saying they missed the interaction of in person schooling, and are willing to mask up to stay in school.

"Sometimes we need to think about our commonwealth ahead of our own comfort,” one student with Kentucky Student Voice said.

Another central question was if masks are being used effectively and what long term effects could they have on kids.

Glass cited the American Academy of Pediatrics, saying masks are safe for kids to wear, but others pushed back against how masks are worn and for how long.

"To send children to school for eight or nine hours in a mask is not the proper use of a mask,” Rita Yates said.

For the committee, it came down to language. West questioned why the regulation did not include clearer definitions of punishments for schools that disobey.

"This regulation should be held to a higher standard and it is held to a higher standard," West said.

Opposition weighed out, and the committee voted to call the rule deficient and send it to Beshear. He swiftly disagreed, saying the rule would stay in place. Lawmakers can further discuss the policy in the next legislative session.

The committee also voted to call a policy about masks in child care centers deficient. Beshear issued the same guidance for that policy, saying it would remain effective.

